Teenager Kimi Antonelli crashes in F1 practice debut for Mercedes at Italian GP

MONZA, Italy (AP) — Teenager Kimi Antonelli’s Formula 1 debut lasted just 10 minutes. Antonelli only turned 18 on Sunday. He was involved in a high-speed crash in practice for the Italian Grand Prix. He lost control of his Mercedes car at the iconic Parabolica corner, spinning off the track and flying through the gravel trap into the barriers, knocking off the front wing of the car. A distraught-sounding Antonelli was swift to apologise on radio and was immediately reassured by Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff. Antonelli is widely expected to be announced as George Russell’s teammate for next season, replacing the Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.