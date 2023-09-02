Teenager Evan Ferguson nets hat trick as Brighton beats Newcastle

By The Associated Press
Brighton and Hove Albion's Evan Ferguson celebrates scoring during the Englsih Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Newcastle United at the AMEX, Brighton and Hove, England, Saturday Sept. 2, 2023. (Steven Paston/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Steven Paston]

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Evan Ferguson’s first career hat trick has helped Brighton cap a memorable week with a 3-1 win over Newcastle that inflicted a third straight English Premier League defeat on the visitor. The 18-year-old Irish striker curled home his second goal from range to add to a simple first-half finish. Ferguson completed his treble with the aid of a hefty deflection off Fabian Schar. Substitute Callum Wilson pulled a goal back for Newcastle in injury time.

