Teenager Evan Ferguson nets hat trick as Brighton beats Newcastle

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Evan Ferguson’s first career hat trick has helped Brighton cap a memorable week with a 3-1 win over Newcastle that inflicted a third straight English Premier League defeat on the visitor. The 18-year-old Irish striker curled home his second goal from range to add to a simple first-half finish. Ferguson completed his treble with the aid of a hefty deflection off Fabian Schar. Substitute Callum Wilson pulled a goal back for Newcastle in injury time.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.