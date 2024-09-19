Teenager David Martínez scores equalizer in LAFC’s 1-1 draw with Austin

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Teenager David Martínez scored early in the second half to help Los Angeles FC rally for a 1-1 draw with Austin FC. Austin (9-12-8) took a 1-0 lead into halftime when Jáder Obrian used the first career assist from Osman Bukari to score in the second minute of stoppage time — his sixth netter this season. Bukari made his fifth appearance, all starts. Martínez scored the equalizer for LAFC (14-7-7) in the 62nd minute with assists from defender Ryan Hollingshead and Eduard Atuesta. It was the second goal for Martínez in his 11th career appearance — all as a substitute. Hugo Lloris finished with two saves for LAFC, which is winless in its last four overall but unbeaten in its last six matchups with Austin.

