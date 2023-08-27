Teenager Asher Hong wins first men’s national gymnastics title

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Asher Hong won his first men’s national gymnastics title, posting a two-day total of 170.930 to edge college teammate Khoi Young and Fred Richard. The 19-year-old Hong, a sophomore at Stanford, is the first teenager to win a men’s all-around national championship since John Orozco in 2012. Hong began the finals in a tight race with Richard and Yul Moldauer but pulled away when Richard and Moldauer faltered. The meet is the final tune-up for the U.S. men before they compete at the world championships in Belgium in October.

