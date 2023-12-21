Teenage sensation: Luke Littler, 16, lights up world darts championship with back-to-back wins

LONDON (AP) — Many 16-year-old kids are enjoying their last days at school before the holidays but not Luke Littler. He’s winning matches in his debut at the world darts championship. Littler has produced spellbinding performances on back-to-back nights at Alexandra Palace to the backdrop of chants of “You’ve got school in the morning” from a boisterous crowd and delivered one of the great storylines in recent years at the tournament. Littler beat 20th-seeded Andrew Gilding 3-1 to advance to the third round. It came 24 hours after he beat Christian Kist 3-0 to become the youngest player to win a match on the sport’s highest stage.

