Teenage sensation Lamine Yamal out of Spain squad after injury with Barcelona

MADRID (AP) — Teenage sensation Lamine Yamal has been removed from Spain’s squad for upcoming European Championship qualifying games. The Spanish soccer federation said Tuesday that tests have determined that the 16-year-old Yamal won’t be able to play in Spain’s matches against Scotland on Thursday and Norway on Sunday. It did not give details. Yamal was replaced in the second half of Barcelona’s 2-2 draw at Granada in the Spanish league on Sunday. The Catalan club said he had a hip flexor injury. Yamal was returning to Spain’s squad after becoming the youngest player to appear for La Roja last month. He also was the youngest scorer in a European Championship qualifier for any national team.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.