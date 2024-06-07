Teenage forward Leo Sauer included in Slovakia’s squad for Euro 2024

By The Associated Press
FILE - Slovakia coach Francesco Calzona claps his hands during the Euro 2024 group J qualifying soccer match between Portugal and Slovakia at the Dragao stadium in Porto, Portugal, on Oct. 13, 2023. Slovakia coach Francesco Calzona presented on Friday a combination of young and experienced players in his squad for the European Championship. The Italian said that the only way of succeeding for his 26-man squad at the tournament in Germany is to rely on teamwork. (AP Photo/Luis Vieira, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Luis Vieira]

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia coach Francesco Calzona included 18-year-old Feyenoord forward Leo Sauer in his squad for the European Championship on Friday, along with 37-year-old right back Peter Pekarik. Sauer has just played in just one international so far but impressed on the wing for Feyenoord this season. Slovakia is entering its first major tournament since star playmaker Marek Hamšík retired last year and Calzona said his team will have to rely on the collective rather than individuals.

