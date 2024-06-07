Teenage forward Leo Sauer included in Slovakia’s squad for Euro 2024

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia coach Francesco Calzona included 18-year-old Feyenoord forward Leo Sauer in his squad for the European Championship on Friday, along with 37-year-old right back Peter Pekarik. Sauer has just played in just one international so far but impressed on the wing for Feyenoord this season. Slovakia is entering its first major tournament since star playmaker Marek Hamšík retired last year and Calzona said his team will have to rely on the collective rather than individuals.

