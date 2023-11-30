Teenage amateur golfer Rachel Lee tied for the lead in the Australian Open women’s field

SYDNEY (AP) — Teenage amateur Rachel Lee has finished the first round of the Australian Open in a tie for the lead with American Jenny Shin. The 16-year-old Lee had to hurry to start her round after getting the times confused. She carried momentum to a 6-under 67 at The Lakes Golf Club in a tournament that has men’s and women’s fields and a two-venue format. Jenny Shin was also 6 under after a 66 at The Australian. The pair had a one-shot lead over two-time major winner Jiyai Shin of South Korea. Cameron Davis led the men’s field by a stroke at 9 under after an opening 63 at The Lakes. He’s one shot ahead of American Patrick Rodgers.

