Teen Wolff leads Austin to 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake

By The Associated Press
The referee speaks with Real Salt Lake forward Justin Meram (9) during the team's MLS soccer match against Austin FC on Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Sandy, Utah. (Ryan Sun/The Deseret News via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ryan Sun]

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Austin FC teenager Owen Wolff scored the go-ahead goal, joining an exclusive club in a 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake. The 18-year-old midfielder made him and his father — Austin head coach Josh Wolff — the eighth father-son combo to score a goal in a MLS match. Josh Wolff debuted with the Chicago Fire in 1998 and scored 80 goals until retiring in 2012. Wolff helped Austin (2-1-0) take a 1-0 lead in the 9th minute when he picked up an assist on a goal by defender Jon Gallagher. Justen Glad — with assists from Damir Kreilach and Andrew Brody — scored the equalizer in the 22nd minute for Real Salt Lake (1-2-0).

