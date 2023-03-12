Teen Wolff leads Austin to 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Austin FC teenager Owen Wolff scored the go-ahead goal, joining an exclusive club in a 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake. The 18-year-old midfielder made him and his father — Austin head coach Josh Wolff — the eighth father-son combo to score a goal in a MLS match. Josh Wolff debuted with the Chicago Fire in 1998 and scored 80 goals until retiring in 2012. Wolff helped Austin (2-1-0) take a 1-0 lead in the 9th minute when he picked up an assist on a goal by defender Jon Gallagher. Justen Glad — with assists from Damir Kreilach and Andrew Brody — scored the equalizer in the 22nd minute for Real Salt Lake (1-2-0).

