Teen sprinter Issam Asinga who beat Noah Lyles and set U20 world record suspended in doping case

MONACO (AP) — The Florida teenager who beat Noah Lyles in a 100 meter race in April has been suspended for a positive doping test. Track and field’s Athletics Integrity Unit says it issued 18-year-old Issam Asinga with a “notice of allegation” about a positive test for GW1516. That’s a banned substance with a notorious reputation as a health risk that failed medical trials. Just two weeks ago Asinga set an Under-20 world record of 9.89 seconds running for Suriname at the South American championships. Asinga made his reputation beating 200-meter world 200 champion Lyles in April in a wind-assisted 9.83.

