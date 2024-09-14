Teen sensation Connor Zilisch wins at Watkins Glen in 1st career NASCAR Xfinity Series start

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (AP) — Teen sensation Connor Zilisch raced to a win in his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut, saving enough fuel in a wreck-marred finish to take the first of what many in the industry expect to be many checkered flags on Saturday at Watkins Glen International. Zilisch turned 18 in July and spent the majority of the race leading in the No. 88 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports. He was nowhere near the chaos in the back of the pack, but he was forced to stretch his fuel. Zilisch made an instant impact at The Glen when he trounced the field a night earlier and won the ARCA Series race.

