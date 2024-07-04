Teen Benjamin Cremaschi scores late, lifts Inter Miami to 2-1 victory over Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Teenager Benjamin Cremaschi scored late in the second half to rally Inter Miami to a 2-1 victory over Charlotte FC, extending a club-record unbeaten run on the road to eight. Inter Miami (14-3-5) maintained a two-point lead in the Supporters’ Shield race over FC Cincinnati with its fourth straight 2-1 victory despite playing all four without Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez. Inter Miami took a 1-0 lead in the 30th minute on a goal by Robert Taylor with an assist from defender Jordi Alba. Charlotte (9-8-5) pulled even in the 41st minute when Patrick Agyemang used second-year defender Jere Uronen’s fifth assist of the season and career to score his sixth goal. That was it until Cremaschi, 19, scored in the 86th.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.