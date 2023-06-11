Teel, Edgington lead Virginia to 12-2 win over Duke for super regional title

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Kyle Teel drove in four runs, Brian Edgington pitched a complete game, and Virginia rolled past Duke 12-2 to win the Charlottesville Super Regional. The Cavaliers won the super regional series 2-1 and advanced to the College World Series for the sixth time. Edgington allowed a two-run home run, otherwise scattering nine hits while striking out 11, issuing one walk. Virginia jumped out front with a five-run second inning in which four players drove in runs. Teel capped the inning with a two-run single. Later in the game, he added a sacrifice for one run and a single for his fourth RBI.

