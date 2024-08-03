Teddy Riner stars again as France defends its Olympic title in mixed team judo, beating Japan final

PARIS (AP) — Teddy Riner earned the decisive victory as France defended its Olympic title in mixed team judo. The French team beat Japan in the final for the second straight Games. Riner secured his record-tying third individual gold medal one night earlier in dramatic fashion, and he finished the team competition by beating Tatsuru Saito by ippon 6:26 into golden score competition. The teams had split the first six fights at the Champ-de-Mars Arena. Earlier in the final, Joan-Benjamin Gaba delighted the crowd when he defeated double gold medalist Hifumi Abe, who had not lost a bout since 2019.

