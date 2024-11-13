Ted Williams memorabilia up for auction. Top items are 1946 MVP award, Presidential Medal of Freedom

BOSTON (AP) — Ted Williams’ Presidential Medal of Freedom is among the items up for auction from the memorabilia collection of the ballplayer’s daughter. The medal was presented to him by fellow World War II naval aviator George H.W. Bush. It is expected to fetch $25,000 to $50,000. Other lots include Williams’ 1946 AL Most Valuable Player Award. The items in the auction belonged to the Hall of Famer and had been held by his daughter, Claudia, who died in December. A first batch of items from the collection went up for auction in 2012 at Fenway Park and garnered more than $5 million.

