Ted Roof fired as defensive coordinator at Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Ted Roof has been fired as Oklahoma’s defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. His dismissal follows a season in which the Sooners’ defense started strong but struggled down the stretch. Sooners coach Brent Venables said in a news release that he told Roof he was being let go as defensive coordinator, and that Roof declined an offer to remain on the staff in a different role. Roof spent two seasons as Oklahoma’s defensive coordinator and the Sooners improved statistically this season. But Oklahoma finished 10-3 after a 6-0 start.

