Ted Roof fired as defensive coordinator at Oklahoma

By The Associated Press
FILE - Oklahoma defensive coordinator Ted Roof speaks during an NCAA college football media day Aug. 1, 2023, in Norman, Okla. Oklahoma announced it has moved on from defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Roof. Oklahoma coach Brent Venables said in a news release that he told Roof he was being let go as defensive coordinator. Roof declined to stay on the staff in a different role. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alonzo Adams]

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Ted Roof has been fired as Oklahoma’s defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. His dismissal follows a season in which the Sooners’ defense started strong but struggled down the stretch. Sooners coach Brent Venables said in a news release that he told Roof he was being let go as defensive coordinator, and that Roof declined an offer to remain on the staff in a different role. Roof spent two seasons as Oklahoma’s defensive coordinator and the Sooners improved statistically this season. But Oklahoma finished 10-3 after a 6-0 start.

