Tearful Suárez retires from Uruguay’s national team at age 37

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — Veteran striker Luis Suárez has announced his retirement from Uruguay’s national team at the age of 37. The former Liverpool and Barcelona player is Uruguay’s all-time leading scorer with 69 goals in 142 matches. His farewell match will be Friday against Paraguay. Suárez has played for Uruguay since 2007. He was in national team in four World Cups and five Copa America tournaments. He won the continental tournament 2011.

