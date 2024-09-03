Tearful Luis Suárez announces Uruguay retirement

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — Veteran striker Luis Suárez will play his last game for Uruguay on Friday. He is Uruguay’s all-time leading scorer with 69 goals in 142 matches. He’s ending a 17-year international career after the World Cup qualifier against Paraguay in Montevideo. He has played in four World Cups and five Copa Americas. He led Uruguay to the Copa title in 2011.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.