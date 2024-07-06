Tearful Germany coach lauds his team’s example for German society at Euro 2024

BERLIN (AP) — Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann has struggled to hold back tears as he talked about his team’s exit from the European Championship. Nagelsmann says Germany’s performances at Euro 2024 and going toe-to-toe with Spain on Friday show the benefit of collective work and social cooperation. Spain won 2-1 to advance to the semifinals. Nagelsmann spoke of the emotional investment his players made in the campaign. He says “I’ve been told it’s not often the case that nearly every player who leaves the camp has tears in their eyes. I think that’s a huge compliment for the entire staff.”

