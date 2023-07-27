Teammates say Panthers No. 1 pick Bryce Young’ ‘brought the house down’ at rookie talent show

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — It turns out playing football may not be No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young’s only talent. The Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback wowed teammates with his rendition of Keyshia Cole’s song “Love” at the team’s annual rookie talent show on Wednesday night at Wofford College. Panthers offensive tackle Ickey Ekwonu said Young “brought the house down” and linebacker Shaq Thompson said it was so good he felt as if he was “at a concert.” Ekwonu said Young had everyone singing and clapping along. He said the team’s newly selected starting quarterback got a standing ovation from his teammates.

