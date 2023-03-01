Teammate’s death leaves Georgia player emotional at combine

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Nolan Smith poured out his heart at the NFL’s annual scouting combine. He shed some tears, too. The former Georgia defensive star broke down while talking about his friend and college teammate Devin Willock, who was killed in a car crash January 15. Smith also apologized to Willock’s mother, who has now had two children killed in traffic accidents. Smith’s emotional words came about two hours before an arrest warrant was issued for another college teammate allegedly involved in the car crash, potential No. 1 overall pick Jalen Carter.

