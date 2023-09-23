Team World sweeps opening three matches against Team Europe at Laver Cup

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Gael Monfils 6-4, 6-3 as Team World won the first three singles matches of the Laver Cup international tournament. Ben Shelton and Francisco Cerundolo also claimed wins for Team World, as did the doubles pairing of Tommy Paul and Frances Tiafoe. Monfils came to Auger-Aliassime’s side of the court twice to verbally spar with him during their match, and the Canadian ignored his taunts both times. Monfils repeatedly played to the crowd, cupping his ear to hear cheers or sitting on advertising hoardings along the edge of the black court at Rogers Arena and shrugging to the crowd when a call didn’t go his way.

