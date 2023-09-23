Team World strikes first as Shelton, Cerundolo claim opening wins at Laver Cup

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Team World made it two in a row Friday night, with Ben Shelton and Francisco Cerundolo claiming wins at the Laver Cup. Shelton defeated Arthur Fils 7-6 (4), 6-1 as Team World took an early lead over Team Europe at the Laver Cup international tennis tournament. Cerundolo added to that with a 6-3, 7-5 win over Alejandro Davidovich-Fokina for Team World’s second win of the tournament.

