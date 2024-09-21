Team World close to retaining Laver Cup a third straight time

BERLIN (AP) — Team World just needs two more match wins to claim the Laver Cup in Berlin a third straight time. Team World won three of four matches from Team Europe on Saturday to take an 8-4 points lead into the third and final day. After Friday’s matches were split evenly, Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz beat top-five opponents and Ben Shelton and Alejandro Tabilo crushed Europe’s Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-1, 6-2. Team Europe’s only win came from Carlos Alcaraz, the French Open and Wimbledon champion. He beat Shelton 6-4, 6-4.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.