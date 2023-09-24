Team World beats Team Europe to claim back-to-back Laver Cup titles

Vancouver, British Columbia (AP) — Team World has claimed its second straight Laver Cup title. Americans Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe beat Hubert Hurkacz and Andrey Rublev 7-6 (7), 7-6 (7) on Sunday at Rogers Arena. Team World won last year’s tournament, which also marked the end of Swiss star Roger Federer’s last professional appearance before retiring. Team World took a 10-2 lead in the tournament on Saturday to put itself in the driver’s seat.

