Team video review success rate rises to 53.7%, led by Red Sox at 67.9%

NEW YORK (AP) — Teams increased their success rate on video reviews to 53.7% this season, led by the Boston Red Sox at 67.9%. The percentage of successful team-initiated reviews was up from 48.5% last year and 50.2% in 2022. Major League Baseball says 661 of 1,230 club challenges led to calls being overturned. There were 237 calls confirmed and 332 allowed to stand — where there was not enough evidence to confirm or overturn. The New York Yankees were second at 66.7%, followed by Seattle at 65.7%. Oakland at 43.1% was the least successful, just below St. Louis at 43.6%.

