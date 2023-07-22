Team USA’s Jimmy Spithill looking for a rebound in SailGP’s Southern California debut

By BERNIE WILSON The Associated Press
Team USA driver Jimmy Spithill speaks during an interview at the Los Angeles Sail Grand Prix, Friday, July 21, 2023, at the Port of the Los Angeles. SailGP will visit the city of Los Angeles for the first time for the Oracle Los Angeles Grand Prix on July 22-23. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Damian Dovarganes]

Team USA skipper Jimmy Spithill could use some good sailing mojo on home waters. The Americans struggled in Chicago in the opening regatta of SailGP’s fourth season and are looking to rebound when the global league makes its Southern California debut in the Oracle Los Angeles Sail Grand Prix this weekend. The U.S. crew has regressed since Season 2, when Spithill took over a struggling squad and led it into the $1 million, winner-take-all championship race that was won by Team Australia.

