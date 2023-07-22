Team USA’s Jimmy Spithill looking for a rebound in SailGP’s Southern California debut

Team USA skipper Jimmy Spithill could use some good sailing mojo on home waters. The Americans struggled in Chicago in the opening regatta of SailGP’s fourth season and are looking to rebound when the global league makes its Southern California debut in the Oracle Los Angeles Sail Grand Prix this weekend. The U.S. crew has regressed since Season 2, when Spithill took over a struggling squad and led it into the $1 million, winner-take-all championship race that was won by Team Australia.

