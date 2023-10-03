Team president Jed Hoyer sees bigger things in store for the Cubs after missing the playoffs

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs took a big step toward contending for a championship and changed the outlook for a franchise coming off back-to-back losing seasons. It didn’t end the way President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer would have liked. But he sees “the shell of a really good team in place.” The Cubs faltered down the stretch and missed the playoffs by a game. Hoyer was “very pleased” with David Ross while acknowledging next year will be a big one for the manager and organization. The Cubs have some important issues to address in the offseason. Topping the list is re-signing Cody Bellinger following a bounce-back season.

