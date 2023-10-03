Team president Jed Hoyer sees bigger things in store for the Cubs after missing the playoffs

By ANDREW SELIGMAN The Associated Press
Chicago Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer speaks during the news conference at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nam Y. Huh]

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs took a big step toward contending for a championship and changed the outlook for a franchise coming off back-to-back losing seasons. It didn’t end the way President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer would have liked. But he sees “the shell of a really good team in place.” The Cubs faltered down the stretch and missed the playoffs by a game. Hoyer was “very pleased” with David Ross while acknowledging next year will be a big one for the manager and organization. The Cubs have some important issues to address in the offseason. Topping the list is re-signing Cody Bellinger following a bounce-back season.

