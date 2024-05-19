Team Penske locks out Indy 500 front row qualifying as Larson makes ‘Greatest Spectacle in Racing’

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Scott McLaughlin in the famed “Yellow Submarine” entry led a Team Penske sweep of the front row of Indianapolis 500 qualifying with a new track record Sunday around Indianapolis Motor Speedway. McLaughlin’s four-lap average of 234.220 mph broke the mark set by reigning IndyCar champion Alex Palou last year. Will Power qualified second and reigning Indy 500 winner Josef Newgarden was third as Team Penske swept the front row for the first time since 1988. Kyle Larson qualified fifth for his Indianapolis 500 debut. He is the fifth driver to attempt to compete in both the Indy 500 and NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 on the same day.

