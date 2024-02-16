Team owner, Hall of Fame driver Tony Stewart vows changes, puts team on blast after winless 2023

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Tony Stewart put his NASCAR team on blast ahead of the Daytona 500 and in the wake of a winless 2023 season. He demands his team get to victory lane, hang banners or else changes be ahead. Stewart-Haas Racing is in more than a small slump. SHR has been downright dismal. The team once among NASCAR’s best hasn’t won in the last 84 Cup races headed into Sunday’s Daytona 500. This season’s four-driver lineup, which includes holdovers Chase Briscoe and Ryan Preece and newcomers Josh Berry and Noah Gragson, have a combined one career Cup victory

