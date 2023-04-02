Team Barnett beats Team Reed 113-99 in HBCU All-Star Game

HOUSTON (AP) — Nathanial Pollard Jr. of Maryland-Eastern Shore earned MVP honors after leading his team to victory in the second annual HBCU All-Star Game, played as part of the Final Four weekend’s festivities. Pollard had 10 points and 13 rebounds to lead Team Barnett over Team Reed 113-99. The game was played on the campus of Houston’s Texas Southern University to highlight players from historically Black colleges and universities. Team Reed was named for the late Willis Reed, the Hall of Famer who played at Grambling State before leading the New York Knicks to two NBA championships. Team Barnett was to honor Dick Barnett, a former Tennessee State player and teammate of Reed’s in New York during his long professional career.

