Teal, Jones rally South Carolina State over Jacksonville 86-85 in OT

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Michael Teal came off the bench to score 17 points and Drayton Jones had a go-ahead dunk with 27 seconds left in overtime to rally South Carolina State to an 86-85 victory over Jacksonville. Jones’ dunk for the Bulldogs (3-8) came 11 seconds after Robert McCray V sank two free throws to give the Dolphins (6-4) a one-point lead. Atiba Taylor sank a 3-pointer with 12 seconds left in regulation to pull the Bulldogs even at 80-80 and force overtime. Teal made 6 of 7 shots, including all three of his 3-pointers, for South Carolina State. McCray finished with 22 points, six assists, five rebounds and five steals for Jacksonville.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.