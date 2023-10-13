Teair Tart could give the Titans run defense a boost against the Ravens on Sunday in London

By KEN MAGUIRE The Associated Press
Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) looks on during a practice session in Watford, Hertfordshire, England, north-west of London, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. The Tennessee Titans will take on the Baltimore Ravens in a regular season game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Steve Luciano]

WATFORD, England (AP) — Titans defensive tackle Teair Tart could be back from a toe injury to face Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens a week after the Colts ran wild on Tennessee. Tart returned to practice and was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Tart was limited in practice. Starting center Aaron Brewer was limited as well after missing practice Thursday before the Titans took an overnight flight to the British capital. He’s questionable for Sunday because of a neck injury. The Ravens left on Monday in hopes of adjusting to the time change.

