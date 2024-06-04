Teagan Kavan’s 1-hitter leads Texas past Stanford, into Women’s CWS championship series

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Teagan Kavan threw a one-hitter against Stanford for the second time in the Women’s College World Series, and Texas beat the Cardinal 1-0 to advance to the best-of-three championship series. The top-seeded Longhorns are two wins away from their first national title. They will play the winner of Tuesday’s semifinal matchup between No. 2 Oklahoma and No. 4 Florida on Wednesday. Texas has won three games at Oklahoma City, all of them one-hit shutouts. Alyssa Washington scored the lone run for the Longhorns in the seventh inning Monday night, beating the tag at the plate on a rundown attempt after a bunt by Ashton Maloney.

