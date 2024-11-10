Te-Hina Paopao scores 23 points as No. 1 South Carolina holds off NC State 71-57 at Ally Tipoff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Te-Hina Paopao scored 23 points, MiLaysia Fulwiley chipped in with 18 points off the bench and No. 1 South Carolina passed its first big test of the season with a 71-57 victory over ninth-ranked North Carolina State on Sunday in the Ally Tipoff at Charlotte’s Spectrum Center. Together Paopao and Fulwiley were 18 of 30 from the field as the Gamecocks (2-0) shot 50% from the field. Zamareya Jones had 16 points and Aziaha James added 13 points to lead NC State (1-1). The Gamecocks used a 14-5 spurt at the end of the second quarter led by Fulwiley to build a 39-30 lead at halftime.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.