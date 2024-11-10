Te-Hina Paopao scores 23 points as No. 1 South Carolina holds off NC State 71-57 at Ally Tipoff

By STEVE REED The Associated Press
South Carolina forward Sania Feagin, left, vies for the ball with NC State forward Maddie Cox during the first half of an NCAA women's college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris Carlson]

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Te-Hina Paopao scored 23 points, MiLaysia Fulwiley chipped in with 18 points off the bench and No. 1 South Carolina passed its first big test of the season with a 71-57 victory over ninth-ranked North Carolina State on Sunday in the Ally Tipoff at Charlotte’s Spectrum Center. Together Paopao and Fulwiley were 18 of 30 from the field as the Gamecocks (2-0) shot 50% from the field. Zamareya Jones had 16 points and Aziaha James added 13 points to lead NC State (1-1). The Gamecocks used a 14-5 spurt at the end of the second quarter led by Fulwiley to build a 39-30 lead at halftime.

