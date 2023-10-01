TE Coleman Kuntz’s TD run helps Sacramento State beat Northern Arizona 31-30

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Kaiden Bennett passed for 257 yards and added 76 yards rushing, tight end Coleman Kuntz scored on a 2-yard run to give Sacramento State the lead midway through the fourth quarter and the Hornets beat Northern Arizona 31-30. The Hornets, ranked No. 9 in the FCS coaches poll, bounced back from a 36-27 loss at No. 6 Idaho. Kuntz’s touchdown capped an 18-play, 88-yard drive — including two third-down and two fourth-down conversions — that took nearly-7 minutes off the clock and gave Sacramento State a 31-28 lead with 8:31 to play. Northern Arizona responded with a long drive — 17 plays — and had first-and-goal from the 5 but Kameron Rocha intercepted a pass in the end zone with 1:36 left and the Hornets held on from there.

