TE Brate active for Bucs’ game against Seahawks in Germany

MUNICH (AP) — Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate is active for Tampa Bay’s game against the Seattle Seahawks in Germany in his return from a neck injury. Brate hasn’t played in a month but practiced all week. He also sustained a concussion earlier in the season. Seahawks wide receiver Marquise Goodwin is active after returning from a groin injury.

