TE Brate active for Bucs’ game against Seahawks in Germany

By The Associated Press
A crowd of thousands of people wait in front of the stadium prior to NFL match between Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Markus Schreiber]

MUNICH (AP) — Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate is active for Tampa Bay’s game against the Seattle Seahawks in Germany in his return from a neck injury. Brate hasn’t played in a month but practiced all week. He also sustained a concussion earlier in the season. Seahawks wide receiver Marquise Goodwin is active after returning from a groin injury.

