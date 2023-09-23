TCU’s Sonny Dykes takes jabs at refs, SMU after beating former school again

By SCHUYLER DIXON The Associated Press
TCU head coach Sonny Dykes yells at an official during the first half of an NCAA college football game against SMU, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/LM Otero]

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — TCU coach Sonny Dykes is a little salty when it comes to his school’s rivalry with SMU. Dykes responded with “hooray” and nothing else when asked about the Dallas-Fort Worth rivals being one step closer to a pause in the series. The schools are not scheduled to play each other after 2025. Dykes’ comment came after he had ripped the officials with unsolicited comments following TCU’s 34-17 victory. Dykes was upset that a sack on the SMU quarterback was ruled to be on the 1-yard line instead of in the end zone for a safety.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.