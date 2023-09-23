TCU’s Sonny Dykes takes jabs at refs, SMU after beating former school again

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — TCU coach Sonny Dykes is a little salty when it comes to his school’s rivalry with SMU. Dykes responded with “hooray” and nothing else when asked about the Dallas-Fort Worth rivals being one step closer to a pause in the series. The schools are not scheduled to play each other after 2025. Dykes’ comment came after he had ripped the officials with unsolicited comments following TCU’s 34-17 victory. Dykes was upset that a sack on the SMU quarterback was ruled to be on the 1-yard line instead of in the end zone for a safety.

