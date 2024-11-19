TCU’s Sedona Prince is AP women’s basketball player of the week

Sedona Prince of TCU is The Associated Press women’s basketball player of the week. She lifted TCU to its first win over a ranked team in three seasons with a 31-point, 16-rebound effort against then-No. 13 N.C. State on Sunday. It’s the most points and rebounds in a game by any player nationally against a Top 25 team this season. Paige Bueckers of UConn was the runner-up. She led her team to a 69-58 victory against No. 14 North Carolina with 29 points, 16 of which came in the first quarter.

