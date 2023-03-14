TCU’s Dixon used to be in TV ads, doesn’t like watching them

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — TCU coach Jamie Dixon was in several national TV commercials when growing up in North Hollywood. That doesn’t mean he likes watching ads. His Horned Frogs don’t know who they’ll play in the NCAA Tournament. It will be Arizona State or Nevada, whose First Four game should be going on about the same time TCU has dinner after getting to Denver on Wednesday. While TVs should be on, Dixon doesn’t expect the team to sit together and watch the entire game. He says he has trouble watching games with commercials. He prefers the edited game films without ads or insignificant action.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.