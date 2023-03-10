TCU women shut down Kansas for 57-52 upset in Big 12

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Tomi Taiwo led a balanced attack with 13 points and 10th-seeded TCU, winner of just one conference game, upended seventh-seeded Kansas 57-52 in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament. Five days after closing the regular season with an 84-61 home loss to Kansas, the Horned Frogs held the Jayhawks to a season-low 29% shooting (20 of 68). The Horned Frogs play 14th-ranked and second-seeded Oklahoma in the quarterfinals on Friday. Defense dominated play as neither team led by more than six points in a game that saw 13 lead changes and seven ties. Chandler Prater scored 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for Kansas.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.