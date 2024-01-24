TCU women go from school-record 14-0 start and AP ranking to forfeits and open tryouts

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — TCU was on quite a roll in coach Mark Campbell’s first season, off to a school-record 14-0 start and in the AP Top 25 poll. Only a couple of weeks later, the Horned Frogs were having to forfeit two games and hold open tryouts on campus just to fill some roster spots after injuries sidelined three starters. The 15-4 Horned Frogs played and won their first game in 10 days on Tuesday night. There were four new walk-on players on the roster from the more than 40 who attended tryouts last week. Only only TCU volleyball player Sarah Sylvester appeared briefly in the 66-60 win over UCF.

