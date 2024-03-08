TCU women edge Oklahoma State 68-66 in second round of Big 12 Tournament

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Una Jovanovic scored a season-high 22 points, Sedona Prince made the go-ahead free throws with 29 seconds left and ninth-seeded TCU beat eighth-seeded Oklahoma State 68-66 in the second round of the Big 12 Tournament on Friday. The Horned Frogs advance to take on top seed and 19th-ranked Oklahoma in a quarterfinal on Saturday. Jovanovic was 9-of-13 shooting with four 3-pointers and five assists. Agnes Emma-Nnopu hit five 3s and finished with 17 points and eight rebounds. Prince scored 13 points. Quincy Noble made four 3-pointers and scored 26 points to lead the Cowgirls.

