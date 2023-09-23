TCU tops SMU 34-17 in long-running Dallas-Fort Worth rivalry that isn’t scheduled beyond 2025

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Chandler Morris threw for three touchdowns, Emani Bailey ran for 126 yards and a score and TCU wore down SMU in the second half of a 34-17 victory in the Dallas-Fort Worth rivalry. The Horned Frogs intercepted Preston Stone twice in the second half in a second consecutive victory in the “Iron Skillet” game. It was the 102nd meeting in a series that isn’t scheduled beyond 2025. TCU tight end Jared Wiley caught two short touchdown passes in the first half.

