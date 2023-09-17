TCU spoils Houston’s Big 12 debut with 36-13 victory

HOUSTON (AP) — TCU quarterback Chandler Morris threw for 314 yards and two touchdowns as the Horned Frogs spoiled Houston’s Big 12 Conference debut with a 36-13 victory. TCU (2-1, 1-0) won its second straight game after a season-opening loss to Colorado. TCU’s offense had a fast-paced opening drive that ended with a 33-yard touchdown pass from Morris to Warren Thompson, just 1:31 into the game. Morris finished 24 of 37, threw one interception and added 53 rushing yards on 12 carries. Houston (1-2, 0-1) moved up from the American Athletic Conference this season but suffered a rude welcoming to the Big 12.

