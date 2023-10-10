TCU quarterback Chandler Morris likely to miss multiple games with sprained MCL in left knee

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — TCU quarterback Chandler Morris has a sprained MCL in his left knee and likely will miss multiple games. Horned Frogs coach Sonny Dykes on Tuesday described the injury as a week-to-week issue. It’s the same injury that Morris suffered in the 2022 season opener, when he was out for about a month. By time he was healthy enough to play again, Max Duggan already had re-established himself as TCU’s starter and was the Heisman Trophy runner-up after an undefeated regular season. Morris got hurt in a loss Saturday night at Iowa State. Josh Hoover took over then and is expected to start this weekend against BYU.

