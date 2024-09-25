TCU plays Kansas on Saturday in a Big 12 matchup of teams trying to get their seasons on track

TCU plays Kansas on Saturday in a Big 12 matchup of teams desperately in need of a win. The Horned Frogs lost by a point to UCF before getting clobbered last week by SMU. The Jayhawks have dropped three straight to Illinois, UNLV and West Virginia by a combined 13 points. They will play at Arrowhead Stadium, across the state line in Kansas City, Missouri, while Kansas is undertaking a renovation of its on-campus stadium. The Jayhawks played their two nonconference home games at Children’s Mercy Park, the home of MLS club Sporting Kansas City.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.