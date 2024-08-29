TCU opens the season at Stanford following disappointing 2023 for both teams

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
FILE - Stanford head coach Troy Taylor stands on the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college football game against California in Stanford, Calif., Nov. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jed Jacobsohn]

TCU and Stanford look to bounce back from disappointing 2023 seasons in the season opener. The Horned Frogs are looking to get back on track after falling from a national championship game appearance in 2022 to a 5-7 record and no bowl game last season. The Cardinal seek a good start to its second season under coach Troy Taylor after three straight nine-loss seasons.

