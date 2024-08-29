TCU opens the season at Stanford following disappointing 2023 for both teams
TCU and Stanford look to bounce back from disappointing 2023 seasons in the season opener. The Horned Frogs are looking to get back on track after falling from a national championship game appearance in 2022 to a 5-7 record and no bowl game last season. The Cardinal seek a good start to its second season under coach Troy Taylor after three straight nine-loss seasons.
