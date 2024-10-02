TCU looks to beat Houston again with Cougars reeling over back-to-back shutout losses

TCU plays host to Houston on Friday night with the Horned Frogs looking for a 10th consecutive victory in a series that Houston first dominated after joining the Southwest Conference in 1976. Houston hasn’t beaten TCU since 1992 in a series now tied with 13 victories apiece. That was three years before the breakup of the SWC sent the schools to separate conferences. They later spent four seasons together in Conference USA. Houston has been shut out in consecutive games for the first time since 1994.

