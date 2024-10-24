TCU looking for consecutive Big 12 wins while Texas Tech trying to rebound from 1st league loss

Texas Tech and TCU are playing for the Saddle Trophy that goes to the winner of this rivalry game. They meet Saturday in Fort Worth. TCU will try to win consecutive Big 12 gamesfor the first time since its undefeated 2022 regular season. The 5-2 Red Raiders are looking to bounce back from their first Big 12 loss, a surprising 24-point setback at home to Baylor, which had lost its first three conference games. Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton is averaging 275 yards passing per game with 17 TDs. The Horned Frogs have allowed only 161.7 yards a game through the air.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.